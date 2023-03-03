Electrification on Mumbai Division will help save 1.64 lakh tonne of carbon footprint: Central Railway

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030, said the Central Railway Friday.

In a statement, the Central Railway said, “The railways is guided by a holistic vision of being an environment friendly, efficient, cost effective, punctual and a modern carrier of passengers as well as freight, in order to serve the growing needs of New India.”

“The pace of railway electrification, which is environment-friendly and reduces pollution, has increased at 9X speed since 2014,” Central Railway said. (Express) “The pace of railway electrification, which is environment-friendly and reduces pollution, has increased at 9X speed since 2014,” Central Railway said. (Express)

The first electric train ran in India between the then Bombay Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kurla on Harbour line on February 3, 1925. This section was electrified on 1,500 Volt DC.

“The conversion of DC traction on Mumbai Division of Central Railway to AC traction began in 2001 and progressively, without significant disturbance to the lifeline of the nation, i.e. suburban services, was completed in 2016. It has overcome the challenges of conversion of DC-AC Traction, Ghat sections, etc over the years. This also resulted in capacity enhancement of 33 per cent as nine-car services were converted to 12-car services on the suburban section,” the statement added.

It further said, “The Mumbai Division was fully electrified (555.5 km) in 2019. This helped change the lifestyle of the people of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The last section to be electrified, Panvel-Pen-Roha, has helped in better connectivity of Raigad and Alibag districts with the Mumbai Metropolitan City. This section is also the gateway to connect the Western Ghat and the Konkan Railway network.”

During the year 2022-23, 77 pairs of mail/express trains changed to electric traction. The important trains run on electric traction on the Mumbai Division are the Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Deccan Queen, Punjab Mail, Tejas Express, Vidarbha Express, Duronto Express etc.

The statement added, “In fact, Rajdhani Express is the only train which runs on push-pull mode daily. The 22107/22108 Mumbai-Latur Express switched over to electric traction recently in February 2023 and the 22143/22144 Mumbai-Bidar Express will switch over to electric traction soon. This will significantly reduce the fuel consumption of the Mumbai Division which is 5,156.75 kilo litre per month on an average and also reduce 1.64 lakh tonne carbon footprint annually.”

Advantages of electrification

• Environmental-friendly mode of transport

• Reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints

• Reduced operating cost

• Haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput

• Increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change