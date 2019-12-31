Mumbai: Dismembered body of woman found, cops yet to identify her

Police said the body was initially noticed by morning walkers around 9.30 am. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered. (Representational Image) Police said the body was initially noticed by morning walkers around 9.30 am. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered. (Representational Image)

THE DISMEMBERED body of a woman was found without its head and legs near the state transport workshop at Vidyavihar on Monday morning. The legs had been severed from the knees and the body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, police said.

According to police, they have also found a gown and a T-shirt within the bed sheet wrapping through which they are trying to identify the woman, who is believed to be 40 years old.

Police said the body was initially noticed by morning walkers around 9.30 am. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered.

A police official said, “There were bloodstains on the bed sheet. There was large-scale panic when the body was spotted and people dialled 100 and informed the control room.”

Police said the body was found next to a drain, close to the naval residency in Vidyavihar.

A senior inspector said, “The body is not decomposed so we believe that she was murdered either on Sunday night or early on Monday and then dumped here.”

Police have started scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras in the area. An investigator said, “None of the CCTV cameras capture the spot directly but there are cameras that cover the surrounding area, from which we are trying to get some clues.”

Police said they were also checking the missing persons record to see whether any missing woman’s features match that of the body’s.

“We are also trying to get clues from the gown, T-shirt and the bed sheet that was recovered from the spot,” an officer added.

The body was sent for a post-mortem and the report was awaited, police said. The Crime Branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the matter.

The investigators have detained some people, suspecting that the reason behind the murder was a fallout of a relationship or a property dispute.

This is the third such case this month. Earlier in December, Mumbai Police found chopped body parts in a suitcase floating in the sea behind Mahim dargah. With the help of a shop label on a piece of cloth in the suitcase, police identified the deceased after which his “adopted” daughter, her boyfriend and another friend were arrested. In another case, a man allegedly chopped his daughter into pieces and was detected as he was trying to dispose of the bag in which he had stuffed the body parts.

