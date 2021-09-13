scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 13, 2021
Must Read

Dismembered body of youth found in Navi Mumbai nullah

The police suspect that animals may have taken away missing parts of the body as the plastic bag had been torn open

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: September 13, 2021 2:46:21 pm
Hyderabad covid patient suicide, Hyderabad covid patient death, Hyderabad covid news, covid hospital hydearabd, covid patient kills self, indian express, Hyderabad newsOne of the staff found the patient dead inside the bathroom, said hospital officials.

The dismembered body of an unidentified male aged around 30 was found stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped in a nullah at Navi Mumbai’s APMC area Sunday.

The police suspect that animals may have taken away the missing parts of the body as the plastic bag had been torn open. The APMC police are investigating the matter.

The incident came to light Sunday morning when local residents noticed a foul smell from the nullah. When the stench became unbearable, they informed the authorities who arrived soon and found a blue plastic bag which contained two hands and other body parts, but no head.

Click here for more

The police were informed and the body parts sent to a hospital for autopsy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement