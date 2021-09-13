Dismembered body of youth found in Navi Mumbai nullah

The dismembered body of an unidentified male aged around 30 was found stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped in a nullah at Navi Mumbai’s APMC area Sunday.

The police suspect that animals may have taken away the missing parts of the body as the plastic bag had been torn open. The APMC police are investigating the matter.

The incident came to light Sunday morning when local residents noticed a foul smell from the nullah. When the stench became unbearable, they informed the authorities who arrived soon and found a blue plastic bag which contained two hands and other body parts, but no head.

The police were informed and the body parts sent to a hospital for autopsy.