Mumbai: Discharged from isolation ward, woman says better facilities needed

A 23-year-old woman who was discharged from Kasturba hospital’s isolation facility after testing negative for coronavirus on Sunday complained of unclean washroom space, and of dirty bedsheets that were not changed after one patient replaced another.

“The western toilet seat was broken. The bathrooms were very unhygienic and I didn’t feel like using them at all. The hospital spent its resources in fixing TV for us, but the water from toilet leaked on floor outside and that was not cleared. Only once in a day was our ward cleaned,” the 23-year-old Mira Road resident told The Indian Express.

She returned from Dubai, where she had gone to look for a job, on March 7. She underwent thermal scanning but had no symptoms. Few days later she developed fever and cough. On March 13 afternoon she approached Kasturba hospital and was admitted.

She said her samples were taken thrice by doctors for testing. “The doctors told my parents the test results were not clear,” she said. At least 27 patients in a ward shared three washrooms. “There were two Indian toilets and one western toilet but it was very dirty,” she said.

One of her friends said, “We had to send her tissues so that she could put it on toilet seat. Since this is the only centre for testing patients, we had no option,” he said. The woman said cleaners came once in a day to clean the ward. “But when one patient left, second patient was given same bedsheet by staffers. What if it is infected?” the woman said.

The 23-year-old finally tested negative on Sunday and was discharged by evening. Her friend said they are concerned if she develops symptoms again and has to be readmitted, the hospital will not treat her properly and requested to not identify her.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, did not respond to queries.

