Mumbai: Disabled man arrested for making ‘obscene’ calls to women

Navghar police has arrested a 49-year-old physically-challenged man for allegedly harassing women and making “obscene” calls. Police said that so far, two women have lodged complaints against Powai-resident Subhash Nadar, but suspect that the accused may have harassed over 100 women over the last year.

On February 1, Nadar reportedly called 19-year-old woman, a Mulund (east) resident, on her mobile phone, police said. “The girl did not entertain him, but he kept calling her. On February 4, the accused reportedly called the woman every one hour, following which the woman lodged a case of harassment,” an officer from Navghar police station said.

The police retrieved Nadar’s call data record using his mobile number and traced him to IIT market in Powai and subsequently arrested him Friday. Soon after his arrest, a 20-year-old woman approached the police and lodged a case against the Nadar, said police.

The investigators have seized his mobile phone and two SIM cards that he had reportedly purchased from a man in Powai for Rs 200. “After obtaining the SIM cards, Nadar would dial numbers randomly. Whenever he heard a female voice, he would harass the person by calling repeatedly,” the officer said.

The police said Nadar had also called Justdial — a company that provides local search for different services — and obtained contact numbers of agencies providing female domestic help. He would then call the agencies and obtain numbers of domestic maids, whom he would later harass.

“On several occasions, a woman doesn’t approach police thinking that the caller will stop harassing. So, we have started shortlisting the numbers of women he may have troubled and accordingly we will call them to the police station and record their statements,” said an officer.

Nadar has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Nadar’s wife had abandoned him after he had a paralytic attack 15 years ago and since has been residing with his father. “Five years after the paralysis attack, he suffered another eye infection due to which he cannot see properly,” an officer said.

