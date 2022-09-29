scorecardresearch
Mumbai: TN techie held for creating fake Instagram profile of director Sriram Raghavan, luring aspiring actresses

The techie allegedly interacted with aspiring actresses, asking them to take part in photo shoots as part of ‘auditions’ for an upcoming web series with scenes involving nudity.

The Mumbai police have arrested a 31-year-old software engineer from Tamil Nadu for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile of writer and director Sriram Raghavan and interacting with aspiring actresses, asking them to take part in photo shoots as part of ‘auditions’ for an upcoming web series with scenes involving nudity.

Raghavan, a National Award-winning director known for directing movies like ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badlapur’, had approached the Versova police station in March this year, following which an FIR was registered against an unknown person.

“The director alleged that someone was interacting with aspiring models and actresses by creating his fake profiles on Instagram as well as Facebook for a year. At first, he ignored the information but after receiving multiple complaints, he decided to approach the police,” a police official from the Versova police station said.

Raghavan told the police that he has a Facebook account but he is not present on any other social media platform. In March, an aspiring actress contacted him and told him that a person impersonating him on Facebook chatted with her and offered her a role in a web series.

The imposter allegedly told the woman that there are “proper nudity scenes” in the web series for which she will have to do a photo shoot. The imposter further provided a fake email id of the director and asked her to contact photographers, she said.

The director alerted the woman that it was a fake profile and later approached the police, providing links to the fake profiles.

Based on technical evidence, the accused Shanmuga Thangavel was recently traced to Tiruchengode in Tamil Nadu. He has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 C (identity theft) of the IT Act. The police are now searching for the women who may have been duped by him.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 02:05:41 pm
Live Blog

