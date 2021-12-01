Mumbai: Director of private company arrested for duping people by promising them jobs

The cyber cell department of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested the 29-year-old director of a private company for allegedly duping many people on the pretext of helping them get jobs.

The police said the accused, Shailendra Bharti, would fraudulently procure data of job seekers from various job portals, following which he would defraud them of cash by promising well-paid jobs. Bharti was arrested from his residence in Lucknow on November 16.

“Bharti has been duping people for years. After scrutinising six bank accounts where he used to deposit money, we learnt that he has at least made a crore by defrauding such aspirants,” said an officer.

The incident came to light recently when a woman, S Vidya Raju, approached the police with a complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 26.09 lakh.