Mumbai: Director of NGO distributing food in lockdown among 7 arrested for Rs 7-crore heist

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons in connection with the theft of gold and diamonds worth Rs 7 crore from a jewellery processing unit in Andheri (east). According to the police, one of the arrested accused is the director of Ekta Foundation, an NGO that had been given a contract by the civic body to distribute food amongst the needy during the lockdown.

Police said taking advantage of the permission to move around, main accused Vipul Chambriya (35) managed to do a recce of the unit and included employees working there into the plan.

DCP (zone X) Ankit Goyal said, “Since the amount was over Rs 7 crore, we formed several teams to investigate the case. We have arrested Chambriya along with six others, including the security guard and an employee of the unit, who were part of the plan.”

Jagdish Shinde, senior inspector of MIDC police station, said Chambriya’s NGO had been given contract by the BMC to distribute food in Mahakali Caves Road area. “There were no restrictions on his movement. He knew that the unit exported gold and diamonds. On the pretext of giving food to the security guard and an employee at the unit, he convinced them to help him in the theft and promised them a share,” Shinde said.

Police said that on April 6, the seven accused entered the unit by breaking the cement roof. They used a grinder cutter machine to cut through the safe and managed to flee with gold and diamonds worth over Rs 7 crore. Goyal said so far they have recovered valuables worth Rs 5.5 crore.

“The accused were produced before a court, which has remanded them in police custody,” Goyal added.

