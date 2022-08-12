scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Mumbai: Director of firm arrested for Rs 27 crore input tax credit fraud

During the financial year 2021-22, the CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate detected GST evasion of Rs 949 crore, recovered Rs 18 crore and arrested nine tax evaders, according to officials.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 10:51:58 am
Officials from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Mumbai South Commissionerate busted a fake GST invoice racket. (Representational image via GST)

Officials from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Mumbai South Commissionerate busted a fake GST invoice racket and arrested director of M/s Ammy International Journal (OPC) Private Limited for allegedly availing and passing on fake GST input tax credit (ITC) of around Rs 27.59 crore on bogus invoices of Rs 455 crore.

Acting on a specific input received from Central Intelligence Unit, CGST Mumbai Zone, the anti-evasion wing of CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate initiated an investigation. It was found that the taxpayer was non-functional at the registered place of business. The director of the company did not join the investigation and was untraceable for the last few months. However, he joined the investigation on August 10 and his statement was recorded wherein he admitted his role in this tax fraud.

A CGST official said: “Investigation revealed that this company had fraudulently claimed input tax credit of Rs 14.15 crore and passed on fake input tax credit of Rs 13.44 crore to various non-existent entities. Bogus invoices of Rs 455 crore were issued for availing and passing on of inadmissible input tax credit, in a fraudulent manner without actual supply or receipt of goods, in gross violation of provisions of the CGST Act, 2017.”

The director was arrested under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017, for contravention of Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

During the financial year 2021-22, the CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate detected GST evasion of Rs 949 crore, recovered Rs 18 crore and arrested nine tax evaders, said the official.

This is the sixth arrest by CGST Mumbai South Commissionerate, in the current financial year, the official added.

More from Mumbai

“CGST officers are using data analysis and network analysis tools to identify and trace the potential fraudsters. This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against the tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks,” added the official.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:51:58 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement