Changing City: Mumbai’s 1.2-km Dindoshi-Film City flyover to open by September

Once operational, the elevated corridor will offer an alternative route for commuters, easing dependence on the Western Express Highway,(Express/File pic)

Mumbai’s Western Express Highway (WEH) is set to witness reduced traffic congestion as a new 1.2-km elevated flyover is expected to become operational by September, according to authorities. The flyover will connect Dindoshi in Mumbai’s western suburbs with Film City in Goregaon and marks the first phase of the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project being developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

How will flyover be a game-changer?

The proposed flyover will originate near the Dindoshi Court adjoining the Western Express Highway and terminate at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). From there, motorists will be able to continue towards the eastern suburbs via the existing road network until the remaining phases of the project are completed. Once operational, the elevated corridor will offer an alternative route for commuters, easing dependence on the Western Express Highway, which is currently the primary road connecting these areas.