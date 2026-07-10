Changing City: Mumbai’s 1.2-km Dindoshi-Film City flyover to open by September

Mumbai’s Western Express Highway (WEH) is set to witness reduced traffic congestion as a new 1.2-km elevated flyover is expected to become operational by September, according to authorities. The flyover will connect Dindoshi in Mumbai’s western suburbs with Film City in Goregaon and marks the first phase of the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project being developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
How will flyover be a game-changer?
The proposed flyover will originate near the Dindoshi Court adjoining the Western Express Highway and terminate at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). From there, motorists will be able to continue towards the eastern suburbs via the existing road network until the remaining phases of the project are completed. Once operational, the elevated corridor will offer an alternative route for commuters, easing dependence on the Western Express Highway, which is currently the primary road connecting these areas.
In the next phase, the flyover will provide direct access to the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), which are expected to become operational by 2027. This seamless connection is expected to further reduce travel time between the city’s eastern and western suburbs.
The GMLR is a 12.2-km-long high-speed corridor comprising underground tunnels, bridges and traffic interchanges. Once completed, the arterial road will connect the Goregaon area in the western suburbs with Mulund in the eastern suburbs. At present, there is no direct east-west link in Mumbai.
The flyover will be 1.2 kilometres long and will be the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. It will have six lanes along with an elevated rotary or circular intersection that is being constructed on a raised platform. Furthermore, the authorities have also said that walkways will be constructed on the two sides of the bridge along with deck slabs.
Cost
The cost of the flyover has been pegged at around Rs 300 crore. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up a 2028 completion deadline for the entire GMLR project, which costs around Rs 14,000 crore.
Current status
Story continues below this ad
The construction of the flyover has been completed, and post-construction or ancillary works such as painting, laying of road and erection of traffic signals and signages are underway. Earlier, a deadline was fixed to open the bridge by the end of May. However, it was postponed.
Administration speaks
“This flyover will be the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road that will provide a smooth east-west passageway and decongest the Goregaon-Dindoshi areas that stay choked with traffic during peak hours. Once ready, motorists will be able to go under the tunnels of the road directly by taking this bridge,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), BMC.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More