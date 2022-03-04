Mumbai: Digha railway station likely to be operational by November

THE CONSTRUCTION work of Digha railway station is in the final stage of completion with 70 per cent of the work being over and the facility is likely to be operational by November this year.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is building the station as a part of the Airoli-Kalwa elevated road under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3. The Airoli-Kalwa corridor will be connecting the Central and Harbour Railway line of the Mumbai suburban rail network in Thane. The project was announced in 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the project in 2016.

The project would be carried out in two phases and the Digha railway station work would be completed in the first phase of the project. MRVC officials said that the station is being built at the cost of Rs 110 crore and will be the new railway station in Mumbai after almost six years.

“Around 60-70 per cent of civil work of the Digha Railway station has been completed and we are expecting to open it before November 2022. So far, the station building has been ready along with the platform and the work on the platform roof has been started. The electrification related work is also under process and will be completed soon,” said Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC.

The starting of the Digha railway station, located between Thane and Airoli railway stations, will bring relief to thousands of passengers travelling on the Central or the Trans-Harbour line and who stay in the vicinity of the Digha area. However, due to the non-availability of a railway station, they are forced to travel either to Airoli Railway station or Thane Railway station.

The station will also help to decongest Thane station.