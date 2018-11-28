Mumbai: Differently-abled woman alleges CISF staff at airport manhandled her

A DISABILITY rights activist who was taking a flight to London from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday alleged that she was manhandled by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff. The CISF, however, said it was just part of the mandatory pre-embarkation security check and that the staff was polite.

In a series of tweets Monday, Viral Modi alleged that as she was travelling to London from Mumbai, after her wheelchair was scanned, an “insensitive” CISF woman official allegedly forced her to stand up even after Modi told her repeatedly that she could not stand. Modi alleged that the woman kept forcing her to stand up and then went on to say that she would lift her up and get someone else to pat her backside.

She tweeted: “After many denied requests, she lifted my leg up forcefully causing a major cramp. The cramp was so painful that my leg went into a spasm which made it cramp even more. I wanted to file a complaint about the way she treated me, but her senior was nowhere in sight. In this how the CISF are trained? She was incredibly insensitive, and this is NOT how you treat a disable passenger!”

She added that every other international airport had chemical strips to check wheelchair and shoes, and a differently-abled passenger did not need to get out of their wheelchair.

The CISF responded saying that the women staff was carrying out mandatory pre-embarkation security check and was polite during interaction. Later, CISF officers arrived at the spot, pacified her and explained the situation. The check was carried out as per procedure and any inconvenience meted out was unintentional, the CISF said. “Security is of prime importance, at the same time CISF takes care of specially abled/ needy passengers in a dignified manner,” CISF responded.