Mumbai diamond trader held for running over pedestrian

A 24-year-old diamond trader was arrested for allegedly running over a pedestrian near Haji Ali in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chaitya Adani, had left his Malabar Hill residence in his Mercedes car to drop off a relative at Saat Rasta in Byculla, police said. While returning, he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian who was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Rajendra Prasad Ram, a carpenter and resident of Borivali.

Adani was booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and released on bail of Rs 15,000 by a Girgaum court on Tuesday.

“Ram worked in Tardeo and often stayed there,” a police officer said. As Ram was leaving his place of work, he was hit by Adani’s car.

“There was some confusion between Ram and the driver while the former was crossing the road. Adani initially tried to save him and swerved right, but he ended up running him over and colliding with another vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction,” the officer said.

The police said that Ram sustained head injuries and was rushed to Nair hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Adani was taken for a medical examination that confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol.