Mumbai merchant murder: Accused had accompanied 57-year-old’s family to police station to register case

SACHIN PAWAR, arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the murder of Rameshwar Udani (57), was among the first batch of people who visited the police after Udani, a Ghatkopar-based diamond merchant, went missing on November 27. Police suspect that in addition to appear above suspicion, it also gave Sachin, a BJP party worker, a chance to find out where the police investigation was headed.

The Ghatkopar police on Saturday arrested Sachin in the murder case and also named a suspended police constable Dinesh Pawar as an accused. Sachin, who in the past worked as a personal assistant to state Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, was produced before a local court on Sunday that remanded him in police custody till Friday.

A senior officer, investigating the case, said: “Sachin was by the side of Udani’s son for two days and went to the police station with him every time. He would keep asking us about our investigation and if we had any leads.” An officer from the Crime Branch said, “Sachin had visited the Crime Branch unit in Ghatkopar along with Udani’s son. He pretended to be concerned about Udani having been missing and asked us to take the case seriously.”

An officer said when they found out that the last location of Udani’s mobile phone was Airoli, his family informed them that Udani went to Navi Mumbai often with Sachin. “That was the first time we suspected him. When we called him initially, his phone was switched off. Later, he said he went to Guwahati in Assam. Even when he was there, he told us he had gone to take blessings at a temple there and would be reaching the city soon,” an officer linked to the case said. However, by the time he reached the city, the police suspected his involvement and picked him up from the airport. Sachin’s lawyer Samadhan Sulane told The Indian Express: “I have argued that Sachin was not there in the vehicle when the incident took place. All along he was in Ghatkopar with the family. How can he be involved in the crime then?”

The police are also investigating the presence of the cake in the car in which Udani was picked up from Ghatkopar on November 27. The police have said that five people present in the car had first smothered Udani with a cake and beaten him up before throwing his body in Panvel. The police have found that Dinesh had purchased the cake from Vikhroli and carried it to the car. The initial plan was to honey trap Udani and get a compromising video of him, using which, they could blackmail him. They had even taken a bar girl along in the car, an officer said. “However, the mystery is what happened in the vehicle that they ended up killing him. Another question is why did they purchase the cake? The bar girl, however, at this stage does not seem to have been aware about the plan of bumping him off,” a senior officer said.

The police had on Saturday said that the two main likely reasons for bumping off Udani were that he had been nagging Sachin to repay the Rs 3 lakh he had given him to start a production house in Goregaon. The second reason, the police had said, was that Udani had been allegedly trying to get close to Sachin’s live-in partner, something that had not gone down well with Sachin. An officer said they will get more clarity in the case after interrogating Sachin and Dinesh, the suspended police constable, together.

“Dinesh, who is also a gym trainer, is currently in police custody in connection with a rape case registered against him in March this year. He had applied for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court, which recently rejected it. Following that, we arrested him on Friday. His custody in the rape case ends on Monday, after which, we will be taking his custody in the murder case,” the officer said. The officer added that Dinesh and Sachin knew each other as they worked out in the same gym. The police said they are on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle in which Udani was beaten up along with two others who were present in the vehicle.

Udani went missing on November 27 after he left his chauffer driven car in Vikhroli and got into another car that had a fake registration number. The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar initially registered a kidnapping case. When on December 4, Udani’s body was found in Panvel, the police registered a murder case following a post-mortem at KEM hospital on Saturday.