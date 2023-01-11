Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani school receives bomb threat

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area received a bomb threat call on Tuesday, at around 4.30 pm. A case has been registered under Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai Police has traced the caller and is expected to arrest the accused soon.

The caller claimed to be ‘Vikram Singh’, and said a bomb had been placed in the school.

In October 2022, an unknown person had threatened to blow up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, and blow up their house, Antilia.