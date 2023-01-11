scorecardresearch
Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani school receives bomb threat

The caller claimed to be 'Vikram Singh', and said a bomb had been placed in the school.

Dhirubhai Ambani SchoolMumbai Police have started the investigation and the caller has been identified and will be arrested soon. The caller claimed to be 'Vikram Singh' and said that a bomb had been placed in the school. (dais.edu.in)
The Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area received a bomb threat call on Tuesday, at around 4.30 pm. A case has been registered under Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mumbai Police has traced the caller and is expected to arrest the accused soon.

The caller claimed to be ‘Vikram Singh’, and said a bomb had been placed in the school.

In October 2022, an unknown person had threatened to blow up Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, and blow up their house, Antilia.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 13:24 IST
