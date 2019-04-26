Mumbai: Five-year-old girl among 7 injured after wall collapse

Seven people, including a five-year-old girl, were injured after part of a building’s wall collapsed in Dharavi on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1.37 pm and a fire engine and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The injured — Mohd Rafiq (22), Aara Kahn (40), Mohd Rijwan Shaikh (15), Mohd Rahajit (22), Pappu Yadav (22), Naval Rai (24) and Rashmi Khan (5) — were rushed to Sion Hospital. “All are in stable condition,” said Dr Navin, chief medical officer.

An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the building, a two-storey structure, was unplanned. “It was a non-engineered structure and no permission was taken to add floors to the structure,” said a ward official on condition of anonymity.