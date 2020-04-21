Mumbai: Dharavi reports 12 new COVID-19 cases with 1 death

With a spurt in cases, the BMC has started screening around seven lakh residents Dharavi and earmarked 37 areas as containment zones. (Representational) With a spurt in cases, the BMC has started screening around seven lakh residents Dharavi and earmarked 37 areas as containment zones. (Representational)

Twelve new cases, including one death, were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in the city’s biggest slum to 180. A two-year-old boy was the youngest to test positive for the virus in the slum sprawl, officials said.

The number of the deceased went up to 12 after a 62-year-old man, who had succumbed earlier, tested positive to the virus Tuesday, officials added.

With a spurt in cases, the BMC has started screening around seven lakh residents Dharavi and earmarked 37 areas as containment zones. In the last two weeks, the civic body has screened 40,000 persons and referred 443 suspected cases for tests.

“Through fever clinics and community screenings, we were able to isolate a maximum number of positive cases from the high-risk zones. It is also the reason for a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last four to five days. So far, we have been able to contain the spread to five zones within Dharavi,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-North ward, under which Dharavi is located. Of the 180 cases, 84 were located through the fever camps, he added.

The five areas in Dharavi where the COVID-19 cases have been restricted has a population of 1.25 lakh.

A special treatment solution and a machine imported from New Zealand is being used to disinfect around 225 public or community toilets in Dharavi, officials said. A team of 150 doctors, including 24 from local clinics, are conducting the door-to-door screenings, they said.

Meanwhile, three new cases were recorded from Mahim, taking the tally to 17, including one death, in the area. Dadar, too, has recorded a new case Tuesday.

