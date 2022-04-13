Mumbai: No new Covid-19 case in Dharavi since March 24, shows BMC data

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum and a major Covid hotspot in Mumbai, has no active case of the virus since March 24, showed data collated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The data also shows that the G/North Ward, which covers Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim areas, has only one active case of the virus in home isolation.

Dharavi spreads across 2.4 sq km and houses a population of over 8.5 lakh residents and has recorded a total of 8,652 cases and 419 deaths due to Covid-19 since April 1, 2020. The first case and the first death due to the virus in Dharavi were recorded on April 1, 2020. The G/North ward has recorded 36,801 Covid-19 cases since 2020 and 990 deaths due to the virus, added the BMC data.

During the first wave, the highest number of single-day cases recorded in Dharavi was 94 on May 3. By May 2020, the cases in Dharavi had started to decline. BMC’s Mission Dharavi — which included intensive testing and tracking, treatment and hospitalisation — had received applause even from the World Health Organisation.

During the second wave, in early 2021, the highest number of cases from Dharavi in a single day was 99 on April 8, 2021. In the third wave, the slum-dominated area had recorded the highest-ever single day cases at 150 on January 6 this year.