Mumbai: Dhangar reservation row leads to adjournment of Legislative Council

THE RULING party members’ demand for an apology from a Congress legislator for his remarks during a discussion on the Dhangar reservation issue in the Legislative Council led to the adjournment of the House on Thursday.

Advertising

Raising the issue of Dhangar reservation, Congress legislator Ramhari Rupnavar said that the BJP-led government is yet to give the community the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category status despite promising the same four years ago.

“This is cheating and the government must say what is the status of the reservation demand and the time required to grant the same,” he added.

“Nobody has the monopoly over the Dhangar community,” said Bhai Jagtap, another Congress legislator. After Jagtap’s statement, ruling party members such as BJP’s Bhai Girkar, Pravin Darekar and others, immediately took objection and the House was adjourned till 1 pm.

Advertising

After the House resumed, the ruling party members again demanded an apology from Jagtap during the Question Hour and continued to shout slogans, again leading to the adjournment of the House.

As the Council resumed again, amid the chaos, the business of the House was conducted. Later, when Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar asked Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde to speak on the Pune land scam — Opposition members have levelled allegations of wrongdoing against Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil — ruling party members continued to disrupt the proceedings.

Nimbalkar then went on to adjourn the House for the day.