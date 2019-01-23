Mumbai: Dhananjay Kulkarni in 15-day judicial custody

Dhananjay Kulkarni, a functionary of the BJP Dombivli city unit, from whose shop police had found over 170 weapons, was sent to judicial custody for 15 days on Tuesday. Kulkarni was in the police custody for three days.

He owned a shop on the ground floor of Arihant Building on Manpada Road in Dombivli. Based on a tip-off, Thane Crime Branch Unit-III had raided his shop on January 15 and arrested him for illegally possessing and selling weapons.

“We had not asked for his custody and thus, he was sent to the judicial custody,” said Sanju John, senior Inspector of the Crime Branch Unit-III.

Kulkarni has claimed to be the head of an anti-corruption crime intelligence committee, which he had set up. “It has no members and it is possible that he used it as a ruse while attracting customers and sellers. We are yet to find out who all had bought the weapons from him,” said a senior officer