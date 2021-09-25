Mumbai: DGP proposes suspension of Param Bir, home dept seeks more details

MAHARASHTRA DIRECTOR-GENERAL of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has proposed to the state Home department that IPS officer Param Bir Singh and all other policemen named in the five FIRs registered against former Mumbai Commissioner on charges of extortion be suspended.

The proposal seeks the suspension of over 25 police officers, including Singh, a director general (DG) rank officer, and at least four deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers, along with several assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officers named as accused in the various cases.

A senior state government official said the file was sent back to the State police headquarters on Thursday seeking more clarity on the proposal, and the exact roles of the officers and constabulary in the offences.

“We can’t paint everyone with the same brush and need exact roles of officers and men involved. Some will have a major role and some may have a minor role in the matter. We have asked the DGP to give exact roles of each one,” the official said.

He added, “Once they give a reply, the government will take a call. Since there are some DG and Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers, who are class one officers, involved, the file will also go to the Chief Minister. We are awaiting a reply from the DG.”

The Home department is wary of suspending so many police officials, and of the damage it can do to the image as well as morale of the police force.

The first FIR was registered against Singh and 16 other police officers by Akola police based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge. The list of accused includes two DCPs, Parag Manere and Sanjay Shinde.

Following this, on July 23, an FIR was registered at the Marine Drive police station where the accused included DCP Akbar Pathan. Pathan subsequently challenged the FIR in the Bombay High Court where the matter is currently being heard.

The next day, another FIR was registered by Kopri police in which Singh along with DCP Manere and three civilians were named.

On July 31, an FIR was registered by Thane police against 27 others, including six police officials. The list of accused included DCP Deepak Deoraj — currently posted with the Maharashtra cyber police.

The fifth and as yet final FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station on August 22 against Singh and Waze along with four civilians.

A senior police official confirmed that a proposal to suspend all the police officials named in these FIRs was sent to the Home Department, but was unaware that it had been sent back asking for further information.

In addition to this, a bailable warrant has been issued against Singh by the Justice KU Chandiwal Commission as he has not appeared before the panel so far. The Commission was set up to look into the corruption allegations levelled

against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) too is conducting two open enquiries against Singh in connection with allegations against him.