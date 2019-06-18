Mumbai: DG Sanjay Barve office transfers 12 cops to ATS

Three days after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve issued a show-cause notice to 12 police personnel for bypassing him and submitting transfer applications directly to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal, the DG office accepted their applications and transferred 11 police personnel to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

As soon as Barve learnt that the 12 police personnel failed to follow the protocol and submitted transfer applications without consulting him, he issued a show-cause notice on June 11. The officers who opted for a transfer from Mumbai Police to the state ATS were asked to submit a written explanation by 1 pm on June 13.

A day after they submitted their response, six police inspectors were transferred to the ATS, while five other police personnel were also transferred in the order dated June 16 under the signature of IG (establishment) Rajesh Pradhan. “Now they will have to wait till the time Commissioner of Mumbai police orders to relieve them,” said a source.

Only one of the 12 who applied for transfer, a police inspector known as an “encounter specialist”, still awaits his transfer order.

The show-cause notice said that the Mumbai Police is a disciplined force and that the officers had failed to follow due procedure, according to which an officer has to submit a request of transfer to another unit to the chief of the unit they are serving in, which in this case was the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

He further said that even though he does not hold the authority of their transfers, it was their duty to follow protocol and send the application through him, and asked them to give a written explanation as to why he should not take any disciplinary action against them.

Alongwith the show-cause notice, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police had also attached a notification that was issued late last year by former Joint Commissioner of Police (admin) Santosh Rustogi. It said that the police personnel who want to go out on deputation will have to follow the respective procedure.

The 12 police personnel then submitted a written explanation that said that they did not wish to go out on deputation instead they had sought a transfer out of Mumbai Police. They further clarified that they did not mean to disobey the Commissioner of Mumbai Police.