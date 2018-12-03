Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates e-awas for police housing

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched the e-awas system to make the system of allotting houses to police officers faster and more transparent.

The system is on the lines of the one used by the central government while allotting accommodation to its employees.

At an interaction with The Indian Express in October, Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had said the system would reduce the time that police personnel have to wait out to receive government accommodation in the city.

For the 55,000-strong force, the Mumbai Police has 24,000 houses for the constabulary and officers at 71 locations spread across the city, including its headquarters at Worli, Naigaum and Marol.

In the past, several police personnel, mainly those at the lower rung, have complained about either lack of accommodation or poor quality of the police buildings, an officer said. To solve this problem and bring transparency into the process of allotting houses, the e-awas scheme was sought to be implemented by Jaiswal.

As per the scheme, a software will identify vacant houses at police quarters every month and a list of would be released in the first week. The police personnel would be allowed to apply for these houses until the 10th of the month.

By the month end, the personnel would be informed whether or not they have won their bids. It will also tell everyone their position in the waiting list.

Besides, the CM also inaugurated the Vile Parle police station building and another building constructed near the Santacruz police station that has 47 houses for police personnel.