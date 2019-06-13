Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis hands over rights to remake, repair bridges to civic commissioner

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a slew of directives including handing over the rights of reconstructing and repairing bridges in Mumbai to BMC commissioner. He also announced free bus rides around markets that are witnessing increased congestion due to ongoing bridge repair works.

The CM issued the directives during a meeting with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Railways, Mumbai Police and traffic authorities. The meet was convened in an attempt to find solutions to the congestion and inconvenience caused in the city due to rains and the ongoing bridge repair works across the city.

The BMC has issued order to shut 29 bridges for repair and reconstruction. The Railways, too, is undertaking repair works on 199 foot overbridges and road bridges. The closure of these bridges has severely restricted traffic, leading to massive snarls on certain stretches.

During the meeting, Fadnavis, under the emergency procedure of the Disaster Management Act, decided to hand over the powers of facilitating reconstruction and repair of all bridges to the BMC commissioner. The move is likely to reduce bureaucratic delays in getting clearances for works on these structures.

During the meeting, it was decided that bridge work on the busy, arterial stretches, like Juhu Tara Road, Versova and Ghatkopar, would be undertaken through the “concrete overlay method” and completed in three weeks. The usage of this method would ensure that these stretches can be used for partial traffic flow.

Earlier, authorities had proposed to completely shut traffic on these stretches while undertaking repair works. The new method has been suggested by experts from Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute.

The CM also issued directives that in places where work is being undertaken on pedestrian bridges, roads signage should be put in place to specify when the work had commenced and by when it was likely to be completed.

He has also directed that an app be created within the next fortnight which would inform commuters about stretches were work was being undertaken. The app would also provide alternate routes.

The CM has also directed that if work is being undertaken on roads that are close to busy market places, the state would run free BEST services within a five km periphery.