Mumbai: From excise commissioner’s post, Ashwini Joshi gets charge of new Additional Municipal Commissioner

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis named Ashwini Joshi Mumbai’s new additional municipal commissioner on Wednesday.

The 2006-batch IAS officer will take over from Idzes Kundan (1996 batch), who will be appointed the Joint Managing Director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).

Sources said the post of additional civic commissioner was downgraded to accommodate Joshi. Last month, Joshi was abruptly moved out from the Excise Commissioner’s post. While the government had initially transferred her to the post of Project Director, Mumbai Districts AIDS Control Society, the transfer was later put on hold. On Tuesday, the government revised the transfer orders and posted Joshi in the Mumbai muncipality.

Joshi’s sudden transfer from the Excise Commissioner’s post was earlier blamed on her alleged fallout with two senior ministers in the Fadnavis government.