Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis cancels visit to Pandharpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference ahead of monsoon session of Maharashtra State Assembly, in Nagpur on Tuesday, July 03, 2018.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his visit to the temple town of Pandharpur on Monday to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal. The decision comes following threats by the Maratha Kranti Morcha to not allow Fadnavis offer prayers at the temple unless its demand for Maratha reservation was met.

Like every year, Fadnavis was supposed to visit Pandharpur on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal. It also marks the end of the month-long pilgrimage of the ‘warkaris’ (devotees) assembled across the state in large numbers. It is estimated that 10 lakh warkaris congregate on the last day at Pandharpur.

“I have taken a decision not to visit Pandharpur. Nobody can stop me from performing the puja. I will worship Lord Vitthal at home. The decision is to safeguard the lives of the 10 lakh warkaris who should not be inconvenienced because of the political decisions of a few organisations. I want the warkaris’ pilgrimage to be smooth,” Fadnavis said.

He expressed concern over organisations using the Maratha reservation issue to create unrest in Pandharpur on the auspicious occasion. “Holding warkaris hostage to play politics and demand reservation despite knowing that the matter is before the apex court is unfortunate. People of Maharashtra will never forgive such organisations and their leaders,” Fadnavis said.

Explaining the government’s stand on Maratha reservation, he said the matter was before the Supreme Court. “Unless it gets constitutional and legal sanction, the government cannot enforce it,” he said. “The government is in favour of giving reservation to Marathas. The decision was taken by the Cabinet two years ago. The BJP had adopted a resolution in its executive meeting to support Maratha reservation. Moreover, to substantiate Marathas’ social and economic backwardness, the government submitted 1,200 documents in court. A Maharashtra State Backward Caste Commission has been constituted to submit a report to facilitate reservation to Marathas,” he said.

“All these are facts and measures known to the organisations and leaders who are leading the protest. Which only shows there are some organisations which, under the pretext of Maratha reservation, want to generate unrest and chaos. Their agenda is to hold warkaris hostage to push their politics in the name of Marathas, which is sad and unfortunate,” he said.

Various organisations representing Maratha communities have served an ultimatum to the state government to immediately give nod to Maratha reservation. They have also demanded a stay on recruitment to 72,000 government jobs till reservations for Marathas is implemented. However, Fadnavis refused to stop recruitments saying it would deprive the generation next, including Maratha youth, who are seeking employment.

Akhil Maratha Mahasangh general secretary Rajendra Kondane said, “The decision to cancel the puja by Fadnavis is unfortunate. It was not our intention to stop the CM from worshipping. Our organisation wanted to highlight the demand of Maratha reservation. But it appears some groups became vocal leading to fear of unrest.”

MPCC chief Ashok Chavan described the development as an outcome of government’s failure to keep its promise on Maratha reservation.

