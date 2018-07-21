Mumbai development authority to revamp signages along Western Express Highway

MMRDA has set apart a sum of Rs 140 lakh for the repair of the damaged signages between Bandra and Dahisar. MMRDA has set apart a sum of Rs 140 lakh for the repair of the damaged signages between Bandra and Dahisar.

Providing relief to regular motorists along the Western Express Highway, signages on the arterial road will soon be revamped. With several of them having been damaged or worn out over time, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposes to replace them.

“In places where the signages have been damaged, we will be replacing them with new ones. These will include directional, warning and informational signages,” said R A Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner.

MMRDA has set apart a sum of Rs 140 lakh for the repair of the damaged signages between Bandra and Dahisar. While the contracts have been awarded for the stretch between the airport and Dahisar, it is in the tendering stage for the stretch between Bandra and the airport. “As many of these signages are damaged, people are often inconvenienced as they cannot figure out the direction. We will be putting them up along with other important boards based on the updated Indian Road Congress Code of 2012,” said a senior MMRDA official.

