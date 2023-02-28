Mumbai not for developers; SRA for public welfare and developers are means to that end: Bombay HC

Observing that “the city of Mumbai is not for developers and the Slum Rehabilitation Act (SRA), 1995 is intended to serve a public welfare purpose”, the Bombay High Court Monday directed the two developers to pay transit rent arrears of around Rs 11.2 crore to members of petitioner society in Jogeshwari or face termination.

A division bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela K Gokhale on February 27 was told by advocates Amogh Gandhi and Jeet Gandhi for the petitioner Shree Sai Pawan SRA CHS Ltd that Afcons Developers Ltd and Ameya Housing Private Ltd were appointed as co-developers for the SRA project.

The petitioner said that there are a total 300 persons entitled to get flats in the project and 17 of them are in transit accommodation provided by the developer or project authority and therefore not receiving any rent, however, the said transit accommodation itself is in a dilapidated condition.

Moreover, the plea said 230 of them have not been paid the transit rent for the last four years since 2019 to the tune of Rs 11.2 crore and they are now left to fend for themselves.

The court noted that the two developers have “arranged to lock themselves in a never-ending arbitration and there is work being done at site”.

The court said, “This city is not for developers. The Slum Rehabilitation Act 1995 is not for developers. The Act is intended to serve a public welfare purpose. Developers are a means to that end.”

The bench went on to say that the “developers are entitled to a free sale component provided by the incentive Floor Space Index (FSI) but this is a consideration for fulfilling their obligations under the contract (development agreement) and under law, in the form of Letter Of Intent (LOI) issued by the SRA”.

Advertisement

Justice Patel noted, “Those obligations include not only the rebuilding or building of rehabilitation structures and tenements both commercial and residential, but also the payment of transit rent in the meantime or the providing of habitable transit accommodation.”

Referring to the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act, 1971, the bench observed, “A developer who does not pay transit rent, does not provide habitable transit accommodation or otherwise is in default of his obligations, all of which have to be performed on a schedule and within a time frame, is not entitled to any of the benefits of the slum rehabilitation project, i.e., the free sale component.”

The court added that in case of a demonstrated default or a complete failure by the developers or by the co-developers, their privileges and entitlements are liable to be taken away.

Advertisement

“A party in default cannot be allowed to take advantage of its own wrong and failure. That would be profiteering and that too at public expense because many of these slum projects are on public lands, such as this one, and the developer is not being made to pay the cost of land,” the bench noted.

The judges warned of a change of developer and said, “The developer can always be changed. The beneficiaries of an SRA project cannot…If these developers want their rights to continue and to be preserved, they must demonstrate their bona fides. They must prove their sincerity. To seek equity, they must do equity.”

The bench said that if the two developers in present case “are at all serious” about the project, they will bring the entire amount of transit rent to the petitioner society by March 3, when it will hear the matter next, failing which the court will consider granting interim relief of terminating their appointment as developers.