Developers’ associations approaches SC over restriction on new construction within 1 km of SNGP

Developers’ associations like Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council), MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) have approached the Supreme Court against the recent restriction on new construction within 1 km radius of forest area.

Now, developers in Mumbai cannot undertake new construction within one kilometre of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP).

According to Naredco Maharashtra, they have approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification urging the court to pass appropriate orders by granting relief to all affected builders. An interim application has been filed on an urgent basis by the developers’ association.

Similarly, another prominent real estate body has also filed a writ petition in the apex court.

Ajay Ashar, president-elect, MCHI-CREDAI, said, “As an apex body of the real estate sector in MMR, MCHI- CREDAI is always at the forefront of protecting and conserving nature and biodiversity. At the same time, we must also consider the pain and agony of home buyers who invested their hard-earned money near the SGNP. In order to find some respite for hundreds of home buyers, we have approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on the matter and find a remedy for the end users who have put their life savings into these projects.”

Other Mumbai-based developers expressed their disappointment against this notification. One of the developers, who did not wish to be named, said the Centre’s notification punctures its mission Housing for All. Due to this restriction, a lot of real estate projects will be largely affected and it is believed that over 10,000 homebuyers are affected due to this restriction, he said.