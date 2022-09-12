scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Developers’ associations approaches SC over restriction on new construction within 1 km of SNGP

Due to this restriction, a lot of real estate projects will be largely affected and it is believed that over 10,000 homebuyers are affected due to this restriction, he said.

Now, developers in Mumbai cannot undertake new construction within one kilometre of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). (File)

Developers’ associations like Naredco (National Real Estate Development Council), MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) have approached the Supreme Court against the recent restriction on new construction within 1 km radius of forest area.

Now, developers in Mumbai cannot undertake new construction within one kilometre of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP).

According to Naredco Maharashtra, they have approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification urging the court to pass appropriate orders by granting relief to all affected builders. An interim application has been filed on an urgent basis by the developers’ association.

Similarly, another prominent real estate body has also filed a writ petition in the apex court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Ajay Ashar, president-elect, MCHI-CREDAI, said, “As an apex body of the real estate sector in MMR, MCHI- CREDAI is always at the forefront of protecting and conserving nature and biodiversity. At the same time, we must also consider the pain and agony of home buyers who invested their hard-earned money near the SGNP. In order to find some respite for hundreds of home buyers, we have approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on the matter and find a remedy for the end users who have put their life savings into these projects.”

More from Mumbai

Other Mumbai-based developers expressed their disappointment against this notification. One of the developers, who did not wish to be named, said the Centre’s notification punctures its mission Housing for All. Due to this restriction, a lot of real estate projects will be largely affected and it is believed that over 10,000 homebuyers are affected due to this restriction, he said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:18:47 pm
Next Story

Meghalaya to investigate jailbreak and lynchings of escaped inmates

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement