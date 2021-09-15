Mumbai: Detailed plans for reconstruction of 12 bridges ready

In a major push for infrastructure in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the detailed development plans for reconstruction of 12 bridges.

Ahead of BMC polls, scheduled in February next year, Shiv Sena-led BMC is looking to start work on these bridges. The civic body will spend Rs 1,775 crore on the project.

The bridges – most of which were made during British time and are now dilapidated — are crucial for east-west connectivity passing over railway tracks.

The execution of reconstruction work will be taken up by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) while the BMC will bear the expenses for the construction.

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said the plan for reconstruction of these bridges is ready and all of them will be cable-stayed so that issues of encroachment during reconstruction do not affect the work.

“The work is expected to be completed by 2025. Considering that encroachment is a major problem in the city, we are going for cable-stayed bridges,” said Jadhav.

The bridges include Reay Road bridge, Tilak bridge at Dadar, Ghatkopar bridge, Matunga bridge, Chinchapokali bridge and Mahalaxmi bridge. However, work on Hancock bridge has been crawling. Hancock bridge between Sandhurst Road and Byculla railway station is important for east-west connectivity, and the approach road for the bridge is still incomplete. The work was also delayed due to opposition from structures within the project area.

After the Himalaya Bridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed, the BMC had undertaken a re-audit of all the bridges across the city. Following the findings of the audit, the civic body has identified 26 bridges for reconstruction.