Mumbai: Despite suspended drive, beneficiaries throng vaccination centre in Mulund

At a vaccination centre in Mumbai after jabs were stopped for three days on Friday. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Despite the BMC calling off the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city until May 2, a large crowd, comprising mostly senior citizens looking to get their second dose, lined up outside a civic-run vaccination centre in Mulund on Friday.

The citizens complained that the centre had failed to put up a notice board informing them about the drive being suspended until Sunday.

The citizens started queuing up outside the centre since 6am.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended the drive late on Thursday at all its 136 centres due to shortage of vaccines.

Mihir Kotecha, MLA from Mulund, said, “The crowd had dispersed after our volunteers reached the spot and explained about the situation. There is a fear, especially among the senior citizens that once the vaccination drive opens for those above 18, they will not receive the vaccine shot. We are working with the BMC on an awareness programme in this regard.”

The civic body urged people not to panic and assured that those eligible will get both the vaccine doses.

“People in the age group of 45 years and above should not have the misconception that they will not get the vaccine once the drive opens for the 18 to 44 years age group. Even if the scope of vaccination is increased, priority will be given to citizens aged 45 years and above,” read a statement, released by the BMC on Friday.

The BMC had received its last big stock – 1.58 lakh doses – on Sunday night. It had then said the stock will last only till Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, it received 70,000 doses, which was exhausted by Thursday night.

Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal had set a target of vaccinating 1 lakh citizens daily but erratic vaccine supply has hit the drive.

While as many as 72,606 citizens were vaccinated in a single day on Tuesday, the number of vaccinations dropped to 28,782 on Thursday, due to supply shortage.

The civic body said as soon as it receives the vaccine stockpile, it will disseminate information about resumption of the drive through the media and various other social media channels.