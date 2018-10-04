Mumbai: Despite liquor licence freeze, govt starts doling out fresh permits

Liquor permits are to be renewed annually in Maharashtra. (Representational) Liquor permits are to be renewed annually in Maharashtra. (Representational)

DESPITE a freeze on new liquor permits in Maharashtra since 1974, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state has begun issuing fresh liquor licences to private dealers in the guise of renewal of dormant licences.

Incidentally, the cases being taken up for approvals now are the same ones that the government red-flagged last February after a probe found irregularities in approvals granted between 2010 and 2016 using the Excise Minister’s discretionary powers.

In all, between 2010 and 2016, 205 such licences (167 country liquor, 38 foreign liquor) were revalidated. While former Nationalist Congress Party Minister Ganesh Naik issued a bulk of the approvals (197 out of the 205), the probe had also revealed that BJP’s serving Minister of State Dilip Kamble, who was the MoS for Excise from October 31, 2014 to July 7, 2016, had issued the remaining eight. Section 138 of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949 confers discretionary powers on the minister to revise, modify, annul or reverse any proceeding relating to grant or refusal of a licence.

The probe questioned the legal validity of these orders, and the government later suspended their implementation. However, 20 months later, it has now taken these up for approval.

Maharashtra’s Excise Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule confirmed that he has already finished hearing all 205 cases afresh, invoking the same discretionary power. He has passed an order in one case in which a liquor licence, originally allotted in Ratnagiri — shut since 1976 — was revalidated and permitted to relocate to Nagpur’s Kamptee, Bawankule’s own Assembly constituency. The minister also allowed a transfer of rights of the original permit holder to a new private dealer. Bawankule said he plans to pass orders in the remaining cases before November-end.

The probe had earlier found that the original permit holder was shown to have transferred his rights to another liquor dealer, who had then sought relocation to another district or taluka.

On November 10, 2017, N L Jamadar, Principal Secretary and Resident Legal Advisor, whose opinion was sought over the legality of the orders issued by the two ministers, had observed: “There are certain grounds and conditions that need to be fulfilled before sanctioning transfer of liquor shops from one place to another. Such applications have to be routed through the Excise Commissioner’s Office, which was also not done in these cases.” He had also cited a 2016 Bombay High Court ruling in this regard which had quashed one such relocation ordered by the minister on the ground that the minister had exceeded his jurisdiction.

Bureaucrats in the state’s Excise, Home and Law departments had opined on the file that there were rampant irregularities and that action should be initiated against those responsible for them. When contacted, Bawankule said: “The government has the power to suo motu review any decision or order it has issued in the past. We have obtained a legal opinion in this regard.”

The 2017 probe was initiated following a routine inquiry by the Chief Minister on how four retail liquor stores had suddenly sprung up in his own Assembly constituency — Nagpur South-West. The CMO was informed that these were among 21 licences relocated to Nagpur from other districts under revision orders issued during Naik’s tenure.

According to sources, these four cases were also reheard by the minister.

Liquor permits are to be renewed annually in Maharashtra. There is no provision in the rules to revalidate or regrant a licence that has not been renewed. The probe found that the two ministers had exercised their discretion for cases where licences had been inactive and had not been renewed for over four decades. In 25 cases, approvals for “renewal” were given for non-existing licences. There were also cases where “renewals” were granted for licences that had been surrendered to the government.

Bawankule said action would be initiated “in cases of blatant fraud”.

Flagging off irregularities of eight different kinds (see box), the probe had even found that unsigned government letters had been considered as evidence for approvals; licence fee and interest for the period of non-renewal were waived. According to the probe, this had resulted in a loss to the state of Rs 52 crore. Bawankule said he will ensure the licence fee and the interest for the whole period is collected while passing fresh orders.

