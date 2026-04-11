Mumbai: BMC slashes desilting target to 40% to 8.47 lakh MT from 12.03 lakh MT

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cut down its pre-monsoon desilting target by 40 per cent to 8.47 lakh metric tonnes (MT) from 12.03 lakh MT.

The lower target comes a year after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began probing a Rs 1,100-crore scam over river desilting.

“The target for quantum of silt to be removed has been changed because 30 per cent of the load includes remaining floating waste particles, plastic and debris. We have brought down this margin to ensure there is transparency and contractors get paid only on the basis of silt removed instead of including floating waste particles in the quantum of silt removed,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said on Friday.