Mumbai: Design for Integrated Ticket System cards launched

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday launched the design of the Integrated Ticket System (ITS) card that is set to be made functional before commercial operations of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) and Metro 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) commence around December.

With ITS card, with which commuters would be able to book tickets for all modes of transport, will be available in two looks — in blue colour with an image of the elevated Metro corridor and in darkish blue colour with a representative image of motion.

The cards will have the logo of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited.

However, MMRDA is yet to get a bidder to develop the cards. Even after scrapping the tender in this regard twice and extending the tender deadline six times, the authority has failed to get a single bidder for the work since 2016.

MMRDA chief R A Rajeev, however, said: “Before Metro operations commence, MMRDA will surly provide the ITS cards… for which work is going on.”

The authority, meanwhile, released its plan of signages, which would be used in stations to provide basic information to the commuters.

“We have kept the background of the signs black… it is the colour of fashion in Bollywood, and Mumbai is the fashion capital of India. The upcoming Metro 7 and Metro Line 2A corridors will be identified by the colour red and yellow, respectively. Work on putting up the news signs will start from Bandongri station on Metro 7 line in next two to three weeks,” Rajeev said.

