Mumbai: Deputy chief vigilance officer from dairy dept caught accepting bribe

A deputy chief vigilance officer from the dairy development department of state government has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday in lieu of not taking action against an alleged unauthorised construction in Aarey Colony.

According to the Mumbai unit of Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the accused has been identified as Udas Tulse, 48, from the dairy development department which has its administrative building at Worli sea face.

The complainant owns a house and shop in Aarey milk colony in Goregaon east and Tulse had received a complaint that the properties were unauthorised.

Tulse asked the complainant to pay a visit to his Worli office on July 29 along with the property documents, officials said. When the complainant visited his office on the said date, Tulse examined the documents and said his properties were unauthorised, threatened him of action, and demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to settle the matter, they added.

On July 30, the complainant approached the ACB office and submitted a complaint against Tulse. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and Tulse was caught after accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.