Mumbai: Deonar abattoir to resume operation from July 3

The 64-acre BMC-run abattoir ground gets fresh livestock from across the country. (Representational) The 64-acre BMC-run abattoir ground gets fresh livestock from across the country. (Representational)

Deonar abattoir, one of the biggest slaughterhouses in the country, will resume operations on July 3 after being shut for the last three months.

According to the guidelines issued by the BMC, the abattoir will now operate in only one shift between 11 am and 7 pm, as opposed to 24 hours earlier.

Also, it cannot slaughter all its livestock (buffaloes, sheeps, goats and pigs) in a day. The BMC has granted permission for only 15 vehicles carrying cattle to enter the abattoir and 150 buffaloes to be slaughtered in a day as opposed to 250 before the lockdown. Similarly, five vehicles carrying pigs will be allowed to enter the premises and 150 pigs can be slaughtered as opposed to over 200 to 250 before the lockdown was imposed.

While the civic body has not mentioned the number of sheep or goats that can be slaughtered, it has, however, given permission to 40 vehicles to enter Deonar abattoir with these animals.

Moreover, the livestock will have to be kept at the abattoir for 24 hours before the animals are slaughtered, while each has to be given a fitness certificate. The staffers, including animal caretakers and dealers, will have to strictly follow social distancing norms, wear masks and gloves and use sanitisers.

The 64-acre BMC-run abattoir ground gets fresh livestock from across the country.

With the lockdown restrictions in place since March 23 and the state borders being sealed, there had been no transportation of livestock. No animal had been slaughtered at the abattoir since March 28. On a usual day, around 3,000 sheep, 250 buffaloes and 200 pigs are slaughtered on an average at Deonar.

Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of the abattoir, said, “We will decide on further relaxations or restrictions based on the experience after we resume operations…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd