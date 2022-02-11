Mumbai: Two dentists booked for abetting suicide of 36-year-old assistant

Two city-based dentists have been booked by the Mumbai police for abetting the suicide of a 36-year-old woman, who allegedly ended her life, owing to harassment caused by them.

The police said that the dentists have not been arrested but are being investigated for harassment as mentioned by the woman in her suicide note.

According to the police officials, the woman, identified as Anamika Kalabandi, took the extreme step at her home in Kudal at Sindhudurg.

The incident took place on January 29 following which a case was registered by the local police station who then transferred the investigation of the matter to Pant Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Senior police officer Ravidatta Sawant of Pant Nagar police station said, “We have noted the allegation put forth against the two doctors and we are trying to understand the nature of the harassment. The facts mentioned in the suicide note is also not clear.”

The complainant in the case is Kalabandi’s sister, Neeta Bendre (38) and she is a resident of Panvel. In her statement to police, she has said that Kalabandi got married in 2006.

“Bendre has said that Kalabandi’s husband was a drunkard and would often assault her and their children. As he did not give her any money for daily expenses, she took up a job of an assistant to one of the two dentists named as an accused in the FIR,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

The 38-year-old has also claimed that the male dentist was aware of her family’s problem and would try to take advantage of it by getting close to her.

However, as the government imposed a lockdown in 2020, he sacked her after which she started working as an assistant to another female dentist in Mulund.

“She too tortured her, as the female doctor was friends with the male doctor under whom she worked earlier. She would use Kalabandi’s phone to message the male doctor and they subsequently blackmailed her over the contents of the text message,” Bendre told police.

Subsequently, the male doctor started blackmailing her over a private video, which he had shot of the deceased. “He had even sent that video to her husband for which she was beaten up,” read Bendre’s statement.

As she was worried that the doctor would send that video to other family members which would further land her in trouble, the woman ended her life.

“It appears that the two doctors had created lots of misunderstanding within her family and that has affected her mentally due to which she took the extreme step. We are trying to ascertain more facts in the case and accordingly we will decide on our future course of action,” said Sawant.