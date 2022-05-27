scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Denied space on IIT-Bombay campus, say APPSC students

In a social media post , APPSC claimed, "There is space for cow-shelter but no place for SC/ST Cell which represents around 5000 students' population."

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
May 27, 2022 1:30:40 am
Mumbai: Denied space on IIT-Bombay campus, say APPSC studentsThe institute administration however has denied the claims. (File)

Students of Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have alleged that the administration is not allowing space for them on campus.

In a social media post , the student body claimed, “There is space for cow-shelter but no place for SC/ST Cell which represents around 5000 students’ population.”

More from Mumbai

The institute administration however has denied the claims. “This is incorrect information. A place has been allotted to APPSC, just recently. It will be handed over to them post required renovation,” told the institute spokesperson.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...Premium
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...Premium
BJP big guns to lend Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur a hand as corruption, fac...
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement