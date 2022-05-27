Mumbai: Denied space on IIT-Bombay campus, say APPSC students

May 27, 2022 1:30:40 am
Students of Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have alleged that the administration is not allowing space for them on campus.
In a social media post , the student body claimed, “There is space for cow-shelter but no place for SC/ST Cell which represents around 5000 students’ population.”
The institute administration however has denied the claims. “This is incorrect information. A place has been allotted to APPSC, just recently. It will be handed over to them post required renovation,” told the institute spokesperson.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-