Mumbai: Denied space on IIT-Bombay campus, say APPSC students

Students of Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have alleged that the administration is not allowing space for them on campus.

In a social media post , the student body claimed, “There is space for cow-shelter but no place for SC/ST Cell which represents around 5000 students’ population.”

The institute administration however has denied the claims. “This is incorrect information. A place has been allotted to APPSC, just recently. It will be handed over to them post required renovation,” told the institute spokesperson.