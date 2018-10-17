Mumbai: Dengue deaths touch 12, malaria claims three this year

Malaria is spread by anopheles mosquito that breeds in stagnant water. Malaria is spread by anopheles mosquito that breeds in stagnant water.

Mosquito-borne viral infections caused four deaths in the city in a month with a Vakola resident succumbing to malaria and three others to dengue. Among them was a four-year-old girl who died allegedly after a delay in her admission to hospital. So far this year, 12 people have died due to dengue and three due to malaria. This year from September to October 15, the total number of malaria cases touched 830, while cases of dengue stood at 582 in the same period. While H1N1 led to 13 deaths last year, this year, so far, it has claimed no lives. On October 8, a 34-year-old man from Vakola succumbed to septic shock in a case of hepatitis and malaria after suffering from fever and chills for four days, following which he got admitted to a hospital and died within six hours after that. Doctors treating him noted that he had suffered from multiple other conditions such as hypertension, and was addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking.

The civic health department has intensified its mosquito breeding control exercise with the inspection of 3.2 lakh houses since October 1. In 134 places, anopheles mosquito breeding was found and destroyed. In 2,108 houses, aides aegypti mosquito — known to transmit dengue — was detected and killed. In September, three people, including a minor girl, died due to dengue. The four-year-old girl, resident of Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar, had loose motions and fever for 15 days, following which her parents hospitalised her on September 17. “She had a seizure on the day of admission,” medical records noted. Two days later she succumbed to pulmonary haemorrhage and respiratory shock due to dengue.

A week later on September 24, a 22-year-old migrant woman from West Bengal succumbed to respiratory failure due to the same viral infection. Medical records showed that she had fever and chills for five days while she worked at a construction site in Wadala. She was already undergoing treatment for a heart disease. On September 22, she was hospitalised in the intensive care unit with a low platelet count. Two days later she died. In the third instance of death due to the vector-borne disease in the last one month, a 32-year-old woman from Goregaon initially suffered fever and vomited blood for four days.

She was admitted on September 27 in the intensive care unit, but succumbed to acute respiratory distress syndrome on September 30. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has noted 2,173 additional cases where patients suffered from dengue-like illness and underwent symptomatic treatment in government hospitals and dispensaries across the city. Civic authorities claim while mosquito breeding exercise has been going on throughout the year, breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito is common indoors and requires regular cleansing of stagnant water by local residents.

