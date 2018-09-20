Mumbai: Dengue cases rise in city, one death this month

According to the municipal health department, 213 dengue cases and 2,322 patients with dengue-like symptoms were recorded in just two weeks since September 1. (Representational Image) According to the municipal health department, 213 dengue cases and 2,322 patients with dengue-like symptoms were recorded in just two weeks since September 1. (Representational Image)

The city witnessed one death each from dengue and leptospirosis during the last fortnight, with dengue cases and infections with dengue-like symptoms escalating due to the weather conditions. Health officials estimate that with light spells of rain amid sunny days, mosquito-breeding will increase, leading to greater risk of viral infections spreading.

According to the municipal health department, 213 dengue cases and 2,322 patients with dengue-like symptoms were recorded in just two weeks since September 1. The figures have jumped from 79 dengue cases recorded in the same period towards August-end.

The latest victim of the vector-borne infection was a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was living in Malad. According to health officials, she visited Mumbai in August-end and started suffering from fever and body ache two days later.

Her family first admitted her to a private hospital but took discharge against medical advice. On September 1, she was rushed to a BMC hospital, where she succumbed within two hours. In August, a 32-year-old Kurla resident had succumbed to dengue.

A second death was reported due to leptospirosis after a 37-year-old resident of K-West ward (comprising Santacruz and Vile Parle) succumbed on September 6, two days after hospitalisation. He was suffering from high fever and chills for three days following which his family admitted him to hospital in a critical condition. Treating doctors said he was also an alcoholic. He suffered multi-organ failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

