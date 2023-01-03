scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Cybercriminals dupe deliveryman of Rs 56,000

“As I was not feeling well on December 10, so at around 9 am, I got a doctor’s number from an online platform following which I dialled that number,” said the complainant.

mumbai cyber crime latest news todayThe complainant received a link, filled in the details, and subsequently added his bank account details. (Representative/ File)
Listen to this article
Cybercriminals dupe deliveryman of Rs 56,000
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police are on the lookout for unidentified cybercriminals who allegedly duped a 32-year-old deliveryman to the tune of Rs 56,000. The police said the victim was unwell and was searching for a doctor’s number online, when he came in contact with the criminals and got conned.

According to police officials, the incident took place on December 10.

Don't miss |Maharashtra: MSEDCL employees to go on 3-day strike from Jan 4

“As I was not feeling well on December 10, so at around 9 am, I got a doctor’s number from an online platform following which I dialled that number,” said the complainant in his statement to the police.

Nobody answered the call, the victim said, adding that he got a call from another number a few minutes later, and the caller claimed to be talking from a hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

“The caller said that he will send a link. I was asked to fill in the details on the link and send Rs 10 via Google Pay,” said the complainant.

The complainant received a link, filled in the details, and subsequently added his bank account details.

More from Mumbai

“When I tried to make the payment of Rs 10, it failed but sometime later I received a message that Rs 56,000 was deducted from my bank account,” the deliveryman told the police. He approached the police on December 12, following which a case was registered Monday.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:44 IST
Next Story

This ‘super new and unique recipe’ will be ready in just 20 minutes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close