Cybercriminals dupe deliveryman of Rs 56,000

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police are on the lookout for unidentified cybercriminals who allegedly duped a 32-year-old deliveryman to the tune of Rs 56,000. The police said the victim was unwell and was searching for a doctor’s number online, when he came in contact with the criminals and got conned.

According to police officials, the incident took place on December 10.

“As I was not feeling well on December 10, so at around 9 am, I got a doctor’s number from an online platform following which I dialled that number,” said the complainant in his statement to the police.

Nobody answered the call, the victim said, adding that he got a call from another number a few minutes later, and the caller claimed to be talking from a hospital.

“The caller said that he will send a link. I was asked to fill in the details on the link and send Rs 10 via Google Pay,” said the complainant.

The complainant received a link, filled in the details, and subsequently added his bank account details.

“When I tried to make the payment of Rs 10, it failed but sometime later I received a message that Rs 56,000 was deducted from my bank account,” the deliveryman told the police. He approached the police on December 12, following which a case was registered Monday.