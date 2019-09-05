Mumbai: Delhi theatre group alleges harassment by cops in city

A DELHI-BASED theatre group, Jan Natya Manch, has alleged that police officers tried to intimidate its actors and other crew members by making repeated enquiries about the play it was performing and also took photographs of the set and the audience.

While the local police denied the allegations, a senior officer said that after Kashmir’s special status was revoked on August 5, they had received intelligence inputs regarding an imminent attack and the police had been given a “free hand” to make enquiries.

Subodh More, a facilitator for the leftist theatre group, said it had shows lined up in the city from August 9 to 11. On August 10, the group was to perform the play Tathaghat by Abhishek Majumdar, which, as per its online listing, explores the idea of gender, caste, nationalism and rebellion. The play was staged at Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar.

The guest list included J V Pawar, founder of the Dalit Panther movement, among others, More added. “Before the play could begin, two men, who said they were from the CID, approached us. They asked us why red flags have been put up at the spot and if D Raja, the CPI general secretary, who was in the city for some other function, was going to attend the play. I replied that we had no such information,” More said.

The two policemen allegedly followed the actors later in the day, as they went for lunch. “They didn’t seem convinced that Raja was not attending. Eventually, however, when I replied sternly, they left,” More said.

J V Pawar, who attended the show, said, “It was not even a political play. It was a religious play based on Gautam Buddha.”

The next day, the group was to perform at Harkat studio in Versova. While the play was to begin at 7 pm, two officers, who said they were from the ‘Versova police CID’, allegedly began making enquiries about the play. “The two officers in plain clothes took photographs of the set and the audience,” More said.

The play began around 7.10 pm. Within a few minutes, the two officers allegedly opened the door of the auditorium and watched the play from there, More said. “It is a smallish theatre and the door is around two feet away from the stage. The two officers kept standing there for the rest of the play. At one point, one of their cellphones started ringing,” he added. They only left midway through the question and answer session, said More.

Senior Inspector of Versova police, R Thakur, said that he was not aware of any such incident. A senior officer, however, said that soon after the government announced its decisions on Kashmir, multiple threats of an attack have been received.

“We had asked the police personnel to make enquiries wherever they felt there was anything suspicious. This may have been a part of just routine intelligence gathering.”

More maintained these were “pressure tactics” and that they are in talks with other theatre groups in Mumbai to take up the issue. “We are planning to present a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis since he is also the state Home minister, to whom the police reports. Such intimidation tactics have to stop. We also plan to write to Justice D Y Chandrachud, who recently gave a talk in Mumbai about art and freedom,” he said.

On August 15, a Mumbai-based theatre group, Qissa Kothi, had alleged it was harassed by the police in Pune as one of its members was a Muslim.