Bi-weekly Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani: All seats booked in 5 hours

The new Rajdhani Express that will run on Central Railway has aroused interest among commuters with all seats being booked within five hours of the process starting on Friday. The train will start plying between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi from Saturday.

On January 15, Union Minister Piyush Goyal approved the introduction of the first Rajdhani service for the Central Railway.

Between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin, the bi-weekly train will stop at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt stations. Railway officials said the train will depart from CSMT every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin on Thursdays and Sundays at 10.20 am.

From Hazrat Nizamuddin station, the train will depart every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 am on Fridays and Mondays.

Central Railway Chief Public Relation Officer Sunil Udasi said booking of the Mumbai quota for the train started Friday and within five hours, all seats were reserved. He said the demand for trains for the route is very high. Western Railway runs two Rajdhani trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route and they are in high demand. “So, having one more Rajdhani on the central line will bring relief to the commuters travelling on that route.”

He added that it was a record of sorts for the Rajdhani Express that it took just five hours to book all seats. He said the train has a total of 756 seats that includes 24 seats for first AC, 156 for two-tier AC and 576 seats for three-tier AC.