Maharashtra: Delay over Covaxin approval puts beneficiaries in jeopardy

OVER 1,16 crore people in Maharashtra have taken Covaxin – the first indegnous vaccine against Covid-19 infection. Thousands of its recipients are, however, unable to undertake international travel for work or studies as the vaccine is yet to get Emergency Usage Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seen as a prerequisite for global acceptance.

Dinesh Patel (29), a bar waiter on a cruise ship, is one such Covaxin recipient who has not been able to board a cruise liner and rejoin his duties, as the vaccine has not been recognised by many countries.

“Being the sole breadwinner, I am surviving on my hard-earned money. If this situation continues, I might have to sell off my family’s gold jewellery,” said Patel.

Similarly, Pushkar Nirantar, another seafarer who has taken Covaxin, is scared of losing his job. His shipping company has rejected his joining letter twice due to the travel restrictions. Now, to support his family, is working in a local restaurant as a chef in Badlapur.

Students who have taken Covaxin are also facing similar problems.

Sangeeta Basu, a resident of Pune, cancelled her MA studies in Germany on a 70 per cent scholarship. In May, when the slot for vaccination above the age group of 18 years opened, she immediately rushed to get fully vaccinated before travelling to Germany in August.

“As Covaxin isn’t approved in Germany, I would be considered as unvaccianted. I would not get the green pass, which is required to travel to malls, restaurants, public space, colleges, etc. This means repeated RT-PCR testing, which is extremely costly,” said Basu. She plans to apply next year again for her masters.

On Tuesday, WHO’s technical advisory group sought “additional clarifications” from Bharat Biotech on Covaxin to conduct a final “risk-benefit assessment” for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. The technical advisory group will meet on November 3 for a final assessment.

Without the green signal from WHO, Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally, which would impose stricter travel restrictions for its recipients.

Most countries will treat men like Patel and Nirantar as “non-vaccinated”. They will have to follow quarantine rules of the respective countries and regularly undertake expensive Covid-19 detection tests.

So far, only a handful of countries like the US, Oman, Iran, Mexico, Nepal, Greece, Sri Lanka and Philippines among others have approved Covaxin.