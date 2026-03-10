Clock towers, commercial plaza and entertainment zones to come up at four defunct toll nakas in Mumbai

After getting elected as the mayor, Tawde had earlier explored the Dahisar plaza as well. Following the inspection, Tawde said new clock towers will be constructed in all the four points. (File Photo)

Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday inspected three check-posts at Airoli, Vashi and Mulund–where three clock towers along with an arch-shaped entry gate will be constructed to symbolise Mumbai’s heritage.

The land parcels where these clock towers will be constructed are erstwhile check nakas or toll plazas. Earlier, the civic body would collect heavy duty tax from vehicles entering or exiting the city through these nakas in the form of Octroi tax. After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017, the Octroi tax was abolished and since then these land parcels have been lying vacant. There were five erstwhile nakas, two in Mulund and one each at Mankhurd (Vashi), Dahisar and Airoli and the total area of these nakas is nearly 43 acres. Therefore, to monetize these land parcels, the civic body had earlier announced converting the land parcels into transportation and commercial hubs.