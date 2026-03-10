Clock towers, commercial plaza and entertainment zones to come up at four defunct toll nakas in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday inspected three check-posts at Airoli, Vashi and Mulund–where three clock towers along with an arch-shaped entry gate will be constructed to symbolise Mumbai’s heritage.
The land parcels where these clock towers will be constructed are erstwhile check nakas or toll plazas. Earlier, the civic body would collect heavy duty tax from vehicles entering or exiting the city through these nakas in the form of Octroi tax. After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017, the Octroi tax was abolished and since then these land parcels have been lying vacant. There were five erstwhile nakas, two in Mulund and one each at Mankhurd (Vashi), Dahisar and Airoli and the total area of these nakas is nearly 43 acres. Therefore, to monetize these land parcels, the civic body had earlier announced converting the land parcels into transportation and commercial hubs.
On Tuesday, Tawde visited three of these defunct entry zones. After getting elected as the mayor, Tawde had earlier explored the Dahisar plaza as well. Following the inspection, Tawde said new clock towers will be constructed in all the four points at Airoli, Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd and the BMC’s plan is not limited to the construction of gates and clock towers.
“Citizens, visitors and tourists entering Mumbai should identify Mumbai’s cultural aspect from the design of these gates and the clock tower. Therefore, all these gateways will be built on the basis of social, cultural, economic themes related to Mumbai,” Tawde said.
The mayor also added that the land parcels will be further transformed into a commercial and entertainment zone for citizens as well as a relaxation zone for passengers in transit. Each hub will include shopping malls, banquets, restaurants, food courts, auditoriums and art galleries. The transit zone will be equipped with hotels, eateries, ticket booking centre facilities and transfer systems for private vehicles, waterways and metros.
