Mumbai: Defamation case registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane, MLA son Nitesh

The police on Saturday registered a defamation case against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly making defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian.

During a recent press conference, Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane had alleged that there was foul play behind Salian’s death. Whereas police officials had said that Salian had died by suicide by jumping off a building on June 8, 2020, just days before Rajput was found dead inside his Bandra home.

Following the allegation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Salian’s family and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on February 21.

The MSCW sought for a post-mortem report and also asked the police to lodge a complaint against the father-son duo.

A senior officer at the Malwani police station confirmed that the case was registered on Saturday but he refused to divulge further details.