Mumbai: Severed, decomposed head of woman found in Kurla

Days after a woman’s torso and legs were found in Ghatkopar (West) in quick succession, police found a woman’s severed head in Kurla (West) on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said the head was decomposed, making identification difficult. “We have sent the head for medical tests and postmortem to establish the woman’s identity. Given that we found a torso and legs a few days ago, there is probability that the head belongs to the same woman,” he said. On December 30, police had found a headless body wrapped in a bedsheet in Ghatkopar (West). A day later, a pair of legs was found covered in tarpaulin in the same area.

