Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Mumbai: Death toll in Kurla building collapse rises to 9

Four residents are currently undergoing treatment at the government-run Rajawadi and Sion hospitals, authorities said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 28, 2022 4:00:02 pm
The incident took place at 11.50 pm, after Mumbai saw the first heavy rainfall of the year. (Express Photo)

The death toll in the Kurla building collapse incident in Mumbai Monday night has risen to nine, even as the rescue operations and removal of debris is currently under way at Naik Nagar Society on Shivshruti Road, behind ST depot where the mishap took place.

“Now a total of nine persons have died, after one more injured person succumbed to injuries,” said V V Shankarwar, deputy municipal commissioner.

The structures adjoining the collapsed building are also said to be in a dilapidated condition and are likely to fall too. (Express)

The incident took place at 11.50 pm, after Mumbai saw the first heavy rainfall of the year.

Around 20 persons who suffered injuries after a four-storey building in the slum area of Kural (East) collapsed were rushed to the government-run Rajawadi and Sion hospitals, authorities said. Nine of them have been discharged.

The ground-plus-three-floor structure that came crashing down at Naik Nagar Society was built on collector’s land. (Express)

The fire brigade dispatched seven trucks, two rescue vans and ambulances for rescue and relief operations. The officials had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to send dumpers and excavators to aid in the rescue process.

The ground-plus-three-floor structure that came crashing down at Naik Nagar Society was built on collector’s land. The structures adjoining the collapsed building are also said to be in a dilapidated condition and are likely to fall too.

“This is a colony of four dilapidated buildings and they were given notices to vacate five to six years ago. Yet, the residents continued to stay,” said local corporator Pravina Morajkar.

