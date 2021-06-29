Mumbai: Dead patient’s kin abuse, manhandle Sion hospital doctor, two arrested

On Friday night, Dhadse was on emergency duty at the hospital’s ward 2. After completing his work, when was about to go to another ward, he heard a nurse and others raising an alarm as Gupta’s condition deteriorated, said police.

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly abusing and manhandling a 25-year-old doctor in Sion hospital. The police said the two accused allegedly assaulted Dr Rahul Dhadse late Friday after he informed them that their father had died.

Pyarelal Gupta (66), a resident of Sakinaka in Andheri, was admitted to BMC-run Sion hospital in a critical state Thursday evening. The doctors said he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and irregularity in heartbeat.

On Friday night, Dhadse was on emergency duty at the hospital’s ward 2. After completing his work, when was about to go to another ward, he heard a nurse and others raising an alarm as Gupta’s condition deteriorated, said police. While Dhadse tried to treat Gupta, he died.

Senior Inspector Manoj Hirlekar of Sion police station said, “Around 11 pm, Gupta succumbed. When the doctor, who is the complainant in the case, informed Gupta’s sons about the death, they allegedly abused him and slapped him.”

The police said that when other hospital staffers tried to stop the brothers, they pushed them. Following the incident, Dhadse approached Sion police, where a case on charges of obstructing a public servant from performing his duties, assault and common intention was registered.

“The two sons were allowed to perform the final rites and asked to come for questioning after that. However, without informing, they went to Nashik to complete the rituals… When we came to know of this, a team was dispatched Sunday and they were brought to Mumbai,” said an officer. “They were brought to the police station early Monday and arrested,” said Hirlekar. The two were produced in the Kurla court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

The doctors of Sion hospital went on mass leave Monday after writing a letter to the dean a day ago.

“There is no functional emergency button in the wards. We need an urgent emergency security system producing loud sound enough to reach the adjacent wards and emergency security team,” one of their demands in the letter read. Late Monday, resident doctors resumed duty after their demands were met following a meeting Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.