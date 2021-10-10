Mumbai: Dead fish found floating in Banganga Tank

Thousands of dead fish were found floating in Banganga Tank at Mumbai’s Walkeshwar temple complex on Saturday morning.

According to local residents, dead fish are found in tanks every year after the last day of Pitru Paksha. In this 16-day ritual, people pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings that are immersed in the tank water. Residents said because of the resultant pollution from the offerings, the fish die. Since the water in the tank is stagnant, the dissolved oxygen gets quickly depleted and subsequently, the fish die.

The Goud Saraswat Brahman Temple Trust, which owns and run Mumbai’s Banganga Tank, clears over one tonne of dead fish from the tank every year day after Sarva Pitru Amavasya (last of the Pitru Paksha). Over the years, the BMC has introduced several measures – getting in clean water, pumping out dirty water, deploying people to clean the tank and putting up hundis to dispose waste – to protect fish.

The BMC has also put up boards instructing people to not put pind (food offerings) directly in the water and instead dip it in the tank once and then put it in hundi/collection containers. However, the rule is hardly followed.BMC plans to set up skill centre to train homeless and make them self-reliant